Railway Junior Engineer Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Window Open Till November 17

RRB JE 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Registered candidates can visit the official website, rrb.digialm.com, to download their response sheet, question paper, and answer key PDF. The RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 exam was conducted on October 27, 28, and November 2. The answer key link will remain active from November 11 to 17, 2026.

In case of any discrepancy found, candidates can raise objections against questions, options, and keys till November 17, 2026. According to official information, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question to challenge an answer key. The Railway board noted that in case an objection is valid and correct, the fee paid by the candidate will be refunded after deducting the applicable bank charges.

Students will be required to enter their registration number and password (date of birth) to access their response sheet, question paper, and the answer key PDF.

With the help of the answer key, candidates will be able to estimate their probable score before the final scorecard. The final answer key will be released after all the objections raised by the students are reviewed. Candidates must note that the decision of the Railway board against the objections and final answer key will be final and binding.