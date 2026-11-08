Railway Junior Engineer Answer Key 2026 Soon: Know How To Download, Next Process

RRB JE Answer key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the Junior Engineer (JE) answer key 2026 for the CBT 1 exam soon. Applicants who appeared for the examination will be able to download their answer key, response sheet and question paper from the respective RRB regional websites once released. Candidates must note that the answer key which will be released is provisional in nature and can be challenged.

Once the answer key is released, the board will also activate the objection window link. Any applicant who will not be satisfied with the answer key can raise a challenge against it. Once the objection window closes no challenge will be accepted after that.

The exam was conducted on October 27 and 28, 2026, under advertisement number CEN 04/2026, in three shifts. RRB aims to fill a total of 4,029 vacant posts through this recruitment exam.

RRB JE Answer key 2026: Steps to Download

Check the steps below to download the Railway Junior Engineer answer key 2026:

Step 1: Visit the regional RRB websites

Step 2: Now under the latest exam update look for RRB JE 04/2026 answer key link.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password.

Step 5: The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

With the help of the answer key candidates will be able to estimate their score before the result is released. The final answer key will be released after all the objections raised by the students are reviewed. Candidates must note that the final answer key is not subject to challenge.