Indian Railways Opens Applications For 1,265 Station Master Posts, Check Deadline

Railway Station Master Recruitment 2026: Indian Railways has invited applications for the recruitment of 1,265 Station Masters across the country. The application process began on October 27, 2026, and will close on November 25, 2026. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is part of Indian Railways' efforts to provide career opportunities to eligible candidates while strengthening its operational workforce.

In a significant recruitment-related decision, the Railway Board has announced that Station Master recruitment will be notified separately from 2026 onwards.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai, has notified the highest number of vacancies at 177, followed by Jammu-Srinagar with 122 and Chennai with 119.

Important Dates

Opening date for online applications: October 27, 2026

Last date to submit online applications: November 25, 2026, until 11:59pm.

Last date for payment of the application fee: November 27, 2026

Application correction window: November 28 to December 7, 2026

Candidates can refer to the official recruitment notification for detailed information on eligibility criteria, the examination syllabus, application instructions, and RRB-wise vacancy distribution.

Railway Station Master Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates must submit a single application through the link available on the unified official RRB website and can apply to only one RRB.

The choice of RRB, once submitted, will be final. Applying to more than one RRB will result in the rejection of all applications. Candidates who do so may also be debarred from future Railway Recruitment Board and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) examinations.

The selection process will comprise the following stages:

1. Single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)

2. Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

3. Document verification

4. Medical examination

Computer-Based Test: Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

Duration: 120 minutes

Total questions: 100

Negative marking: One-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Normalisation will be applied if the CBT is conducted in multiple shifts.

The CBT is a screening test. The questions will generally be set in accordance with the educational standards prescribed for the post. Candidates will be shortlisted for the CBAT based on their normalised CBT scores and merit.