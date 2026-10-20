Railway Station Master Recruitment: Notification For 1,200 Posts Expected Soon, Check Key Details

Railway Station Master Recruitment: The Indian Railways is expected to announce a recruitment drive for around 1,200 Station Master posts in the coming days. While the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have traditionally recruited Station Masters through the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) graduate-level recruitment process, the posts are now proposed to be filled through a separate recruitment drive.

With the proposed recruitment drive, here is an overview of the job profile, eligibility criteria, salary, and selection process for aspiring candidates.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. As no specific academic stream has been prescribed, graduates from any discipline may be eligible to apply. However, candidates must wait for the official recruitment notification to confirm the eligibility criteria.

Minimum Age Limit Increased To 20 Years

The minimum age limit, which was previously 18 years, has been increased to 20 years under the revised eligibility rules. The upper age limit will remain 30 years.

These changes have been introduced through amendments to the Indian Railway Establishment Rules. Age relaxation will be available to eligible candidates in accordance with the applicable railway rules. Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be eligible for a relaxation of five years, while Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates belonging to the non-creamy layer will receive a relaxation of three years.

Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment notification for the applicable age criteria, cut-off date, and other eligibility conditions.

Station Master Duties And Responsibilities

A Station Master is responsible for overseeing train operations, signalling, station safety, and the coordination of railway staff. The role requires alertness, sound judgement, and the ability to respond promptly to operational disruptions and emergencies.

Station Masters work in shifts and may need to remain particularly vigilant during festivals and other periods of heavy passenger traffic.

What Is The Salary Of A Railway Station Master?

The Station Master post falls under Level 6 of the Seventh Central Pay Commission pay matrix, with a starting basic salary of Rs 35,400 per month.

The actual monthly salary will be higher than the basic pay after applicable allowances are added. These may include Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other admissible railway benefits.

What Is The Selection Process For Station Master Recruitment?

The selection process for Station Master recruitment is also proposed to change. The existing two-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) process is proposed to be replaced by a single-stage CBT, followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and the subsequent verification stages.

The proposed examination will carry 100 marks and have a duration of two hours. According to the proposed examination pattern, the questions will cover the following areas:

Basic Science, Mathematics and Data Analysis: 60 marks

Logical Ability: 20 marks

Reasoning: 20 marks

Candidates must verify the final examination pattern and subject-wise distribution in the official notification once it is released.

Shortlisting For The CBAT

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) based on their performance in the CBT. Under the proposed process, up to eight times the number of notified vacancies may be shortlisted for the aptitude test.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Candidates who clear the CBT will also have to qualify in the CBAT. Under the proposed selection process, the final merit calculation will assign 70 per cent weightage to the CBT and 30 per cent to the CBAT.

Document Verification And Medical Examination

Candidates who clear the required stages will have to undergo document verification and a medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared in accordance with the notified selection criteria.