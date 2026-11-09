RRB Opens Applications For 191 Isolated Category Vacancies; Check Post-Wise Eligibility

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the application process for Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online at rrbapply.gov.in.

The application process began on November 5 and will close on December 4, 2026. Candidates can pay the application fee until December 6. The correction window will remain open from December 7 to December 16, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive, the RRBs will fill 191 vacancies across seven posts. Candidates should check the number of vacancies, exam pattern and selection process before applying.

RRB Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Translation Test, wherever required

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates will be shortlisted for document verification based on their CBT performance and Translation Test scores, if applicable. The final selection will be based on merit in the required stages.

Read full notice here

RRB Isolated Categories Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test will have 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the paper.

Those who are eligible to use a scribe will get 120 minutes. Questions will generally be based on the educational qualifications required for the respective posts.

How To Apply For RRB Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the Isolated Categories Recruitment 2026 link. Complete the registration process. Log in using the required credentials. Fill in the application form with personal and educational details. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee online. Check all the details before submitting the form. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should submit their forms before December 4, 2026, and complete the fee payment by December 6.