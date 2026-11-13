Railway Assistant Loco Pilot 2026 Answer Key Out: Objection Window Open Till November 19

RRB ALP 2026 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2026 answer key 2026 along with the response sheet for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, rrb.digialm.com.

Along with the answer key, the exam-conducting board has also activated the objection window link. Applicants who are not satisfied with their answer key can raise a challenge against it till November 19, 2026. Once submitted the objections will be reviewed by the subject experts and the final answer key will be released on the basis of it.

With the help of the answer key and response sheet candidates can match their answers and calculate their estimated score before the final release of the result.

Direct link to download answer key

RRB ALP 2026 Answer Key CBT 1: Steps to Download

Provided below are steps for applicants to download their provisional answer key and response from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the RRB regional websites.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, under the latest section, click on the link titled " Answer Key and Response Sheet for 01/2026 CBT 1".

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, registration number and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Submit the details and the RRB ALP answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the documents and save it for future reference.

To challenge the answer key, candidates are required to pay an objection fee of Rs 50 per question along with the applicable bank service charge. Candidates must note that once the final answer key is released it cannot be challenged.

The RRB ALP CBT 1 was conducted from November 3 to 5, 2026 and a total of 14,627 vacancies were released for the recruitment exam.