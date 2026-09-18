RRB Group D Result 2026 Expected Soon: Here's How To Download Result PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the RRB Group D Result 2026 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their result PDF from the official regional RRB websites. However, the exam-conducting body has not announced any official result date as of now.

The RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 was released on September 7, and the objection window closed on September 15, 2026. Now that the challenge window has closed, the next step in the process is to review the objections submitted by candidates. Subject experts will consider all valid objections raised by the applicants and release the final answer key and result based on the review.

After the result is released, the RRB Group D cut-off will also be announced on the official websites. The cut-off will be released separately for each participating regional RRB. The RRB Group D cut-off will be based on normalised scores and will be released separately for unreserved and reserved categories.

The RRB Group D Exam 2026 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 3 to 25, 2026.

RRB Group D Result 2026: How To Check

The RRB Group D result will be released in PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the result PDF.

Step 1: Go to the official regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the link for "RRB Group D Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the result link and download the PDF.

Step 4: Search for your roll number in the PDF using the Ctrl+F function.

Step 5: Save the result PDF for future reference.

RRB Group D Result 2026: What's Next

Candidates who qualify in the exam will move to the next stage of the recruitment process, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET schedule will be released on the regional RRB websites. Candidates who clear the PET will then be called for medical examination and document verification.