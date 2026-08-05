RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Released For August 13, 14 Exams. Direct Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the RRB Group D 2026 examination. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website.

The RRB Group D 2026 exam is scheduled on Computer Based Test (CBT) for August 13 and 14. The recruitment drive aims to fill various Level 1 posts under the 7th Central Pay.

To download the RRB Group D 2026 exam city slip, candidates need to follow a few simple steps. Visit the official website of the RRB region from where they applied.

On the homepage, they need to click on the link for the RRB Group D exam city intimation slip. After this, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to log in. Once the details are submitted, the exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Candidates should check the details carefully and save a copy for future reference. The RRB Group D admit card 2026 will be released shortly before the examination date. The admit card will contain important details that are not available on the city slip, including the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and other instructions related to the examination.Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.