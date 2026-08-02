Railway Group D Exam 2026 From August 3: Check Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

RRB Group D 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board is set to conduct the CBT 1 of the RRB Group D exam from August 03, 2026. The exams are scheduled from August 3 to 6, August 9 to 14, August 17 to 21, and August 25, 2026. It will be conducted in three shifts each day. Candidates should check their shift timings, reporting time, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. These details are mentioned on their admit card.

RRB Group D Exam 2026: Shift Timings

Candidates must reach the exam centres before the reporting time to avoid last minutes issues. Check shift-wise timings in the table below:

Shift Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 8:30 AM 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Shift 2 11:15 AM 12:15 AM 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Documents to Carry with RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

The following are the documents to carry on the exam day:

Printed copy of the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026

Original photo ID proof

Passport-size photographs

SC or ST Travel Authority (If applicable)

RRB Group D 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should follow the following guidelines on exam day:

Reach the exam centre early before the reporting time.

Check and verify the exam centre address in advance.

Follow all instructions issued by the invigilators.

Avoid carrying any electronic gadgets or study material to the exam centres.

Carry the printed admit card and a valid ID proof.

RRB Group D Dress Code 2026

Wear light-coloured clothing.

Choose plain fabrics without large prints.

Avoid clothing with multiple pockets.

Leave all jewellery and watches at home.

Do not wear scarves, caps, or jackets.

Wear simple footwear such as slippers or sandals.

RRB Group D 2026 will be conducted over a duration of 90 minutes. It consists of a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. There will be a negative marking of one-third (1/3) mark for every wrong answer.