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Railway Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Check Direct Link And Important Instructions

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: Candidates can now check their allotted city by logging in using their registration number and password or date of Birth.

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Railway Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: Check Direct Link And Important Instructions
RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released for exam on August 03, 2026.

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on July 24, 2026, for the exam scheduled on August 03, 2026. Candidates can now check their allotted city by logging into the official portal using their registration mumber and password or date of Birth. The city slip helps candidates to plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The RRB Group D Admit Card will be issued 4 days before the respective exam date.

How to Download RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026?

  • Visit the respective regional RRB website.
  • Click on the link for the city intimation slip.
  • Enter the registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Fill in the captcha code and click login.
  • The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates should verify the following details after downloading the city intimation slip:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date
  • Exam Shift
  • Reporting Time
  • Allotted Exam City
  • Railway Recruitment Board Region
  • SC/ST Travel Authority (if applicable)

RRB Group D 2026 Exam: Important Instructions

The following are the important instructions for candidates for the RRB Group D exam day:

  • Candidates must carry the printed copy of the admit card and a valid original photo ID proof to the exam centre.
  • They should verify all details mentioned on the city slip and admit card before the exam.
  • They must reach the exam centre at least 15 minutes before the reporting time.
  • Candidates should follow biometric verification procedures.
  • They should not carry electronic gadgets, calculators, and study materials as these are prohibited inside the exam hall.

The RRB Group D 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 03 to 21, 2026. The city intimation slip will be available around 10 days before the respective exam date.

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RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip Live Updates, RRB Group D Exam Date 2026 Out, RRB Group D 2026 City Slip CEN No. 09/2025
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