Railway Recruitment Boards Group D Exam 2026 Schedule Revised, Check New Dates

RRB Group D Exam 2026: RRB Group D Exam Schedule 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the revised examination schedule for the RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026. The admit cards for the examination are expected to be released soon.

According to the revised schedule, the computer-based examination will now be conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026, across the country. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to conclude on August 21, 2026.

Exam Schedule

As per the revised timetable, the RRB Group D CBT 2026 will be conducted in multiple phases on August 3-6, August 9-14, and August 25, 2026.

22,195 Vacancies For Level-1 Posts

The RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 drive is being conducted to fill 22,195 vacancies for Level-1 posts across various zones and divisions of Indian Railways.

Lakhs Of Candidates Expected To Appear

Lakhs of candidates are expected to appear for the examination to secure jobs in different departments of the Indian Railways.

Important Note For Candidates

Candidates are advised to check the revised examination schedule and download their admit cards once released to plan their travel and examination schedule accordingly.

Applicants must appear only on the date, time, and at the examination centre allotted to them. No requests for a change in the examination date will be entertained.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: When Will It Be Released?

The admit cards for the RRB Group D CBT 2026 will be released soon on the official websites of the respective regional Railway Recruitment Boards. Once issued, candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials.

What Details Will RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Contain?

The admit card will contain important details, including the examination date, reporting time, examination centre, candidate information, and instructions to be followed on the day of the CBT. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official regional RRB websites for the latest updates.

RRB Group D Exam 2026: Read the official notice here.