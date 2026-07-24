Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Soon, Exams From August 3

The Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam will be able to check their allotted exam city, exam date, and shift details before the Computer-Based Test (CBT) begins on August 3, 2026. According to the official exam schedule, the Railway Group D CBT 2026 will be conducted from August 3 to August 21, 2026, at various examination centres across the country.

How to Download Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026?

Visit the official regional RRB website.

Click on the Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 link.

Enter the Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Complete the security captcha.

Click on the login button.

Check the allotted exam city, date, and shift.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

The Railway Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 is an advance information document released by RRB. It informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted, along with the exam date and shift timing. However, candidates should note that this is not the admit card and cannot be used to enter the examination hall.

The city intimation slip will include details such as the candidate's name, registration number, exam date, reporting time, allotted exam city, RRB region, and important exam-day instructions.

Candidates should remember that the allotted exam city cannot be changed after it has been assigned. They must also download the official admit card before the examination and carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.