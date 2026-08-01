Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters, Twin Priests Officiate Kerala Wedding

Some weddings are remembered for the flowers, some for the music. A wedding in Kerala's Changanassery will be remembered for something far rarer - -almost every key role was shared by twins.

As the wedding ceremony began at the Changanassery Metropolitan Church on Thursday, Akhil K Thomas held the hand of Magi Mary Thomas, while his twin brother, Nikhil K Thomas, stood beside him with Magi's twin sister, Maria Mary Thomas.

The unusual celebration became even more special when twin priests led the ceremony and twin altar boys assisted them.

For the two families, it was more than a wedding. It was the fulfilment of a dream they had cherished for years.

The grooms, Akhil and Nikhil, are the twin sons of Kunjumon Thomas and Jomol of Vettuparambil, Changanassery.

The brides, Magi and Maria, are the twin daughters of Tomichan and Marykutty of Kumbuluvelil, Kulathoor, in Pathanamthitta district.

Adding another remarkable layer to the occasion were twin priests, Fr Anto Pezhumkattil and Fr Ajo Pezhumkattil of the Kanjirappally Diocese, who officiated the marriage. Assisting them at the altar were twin brothers Jeron James and Johon James from Pala.

The idea of having twins in every important role was not accidental.

The twin sisters themselves searched for twin priests and eventually found them through a Church in Kothanalloor here, which is well known for gatherings of twins.

"It had been our dream since childhood to have a wedding surrounded by twins," the sisters said.

"Our parents and family also wished for it. Jesus Christ made it happen. When we invited the priests, they immediately agreed to come." The priests, too, described the ceremony as one they would always remember.

"Officiating at the wedding of twins is very special," they said.

"It is an experience that gives us memories for a lifetime. Such occasions remind us of goodness and togetherness," they told a news channel.

Reflecting on their own lives as twins, they added, "They were born together and they are beginning a new life together. We, too, entered the priesthood together. These are beautiful memories." Beyond the rare photographs and the many pairs standing side by side, the wedding carried a simple message about family and shared journeys.

The two brothers work in the Merchant Navy, while the sisters are employed in the IT sector.

Their paths may have been different, but on this day they began a new chapter together, surrounded by people whose lives, like theirs, have always been shared from the very beginning.

For the guests, it was a wedding unlike any other.

For the families, it was the joyful completion of a childhood dream.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)