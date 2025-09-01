Polish Woman Delights Children By Speaking Malayalam At Kerala Wedding: "Priceless"

A heartwarming viral moment from a wedding in Kerala has captured the attention of social media users. A woman from Poland surprised a group of young girls by speaking to them in fluent Malayalam, the local language of the state, eliciting expressions of shock, laughter, and joy. The woman, identified as Emilia Pietrzyk, is a Polish national residing in Kerala. She recently attended a friend's wedding in the state and decided to use her knowledge of Malayalam to interact with children.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Ms Pietrzyk approaches the girls and engages them in a casual conversation in Malayalam, asking questions and responding to their reactions. The girls' initial wide-eyed surprise quickly turns into giggles and excited chatter as they realise a foreigner is speaking their native tongue fluently.

"At our friend's wedding in Kerala, I decided to surprise the little ones by speaking to them in Malayalam. The look on their faces was priceless — first shock, then laughter, then so many questions. As a foreigner, moments like this mean everything… not just learning the language, but connecting with the next generation in their own mother tongue. It's these small conversations that make me feel truly part of the culture, not just a guest," the video was captioned on Instagram.

"And honestly, the kids gave me more confidence than any classroom ever could — their joy was the best motivation to keep learning Malayalam every day," she added.

The clip has sparked admiration online, with many users calling it "priceless" and a reminder of how language can break barriers.

One user wrote, "Her effort shows so much respect for Kerala's culture.''

Another commented, "This is so, so adorable."

A third said, "The child who translates is the hero in this."

A fourth added, "Who knew a few Malayalam words could create such a big bond?"