Video: Kerala Man Wears QR Code For 'Digital Shagun' At Daughter's Wedding

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur - celebrations lasting a week, colours, traditions, and emotions. Nothing is low-key as families usually go out of their way and spend extravagantly with hundreds of people in attendance. Exchange of gifts is common and an essential part of the wedding, with many choosing to give an envelope of cash. To make it convenient for guests, a man in Kerala decided to wear PayTM QR code sticker on his shirt at his daughter's wedding.

In what is being called a new marriage trend, people were seen digitally transferring 'shagun' (blessing) to the newlywed couple. This also shows India's growing reliance on digital transactions.

The viral video starts with a vibrant wedding celebration scene and then the camera pans to a man standing with a QR code pasted on his shirt's pocket. The man smiles and then points to the QR code as guests approach.

The video drew mixed reactions on the internet. While some praised and laughed at the move, others criticised it.

"Bhai ab envelope mei 100 bhi nh de sakte (Now one cannot give Rs 100 in an envelope)," a social media user joked.

"Bhai sara piasa white mai (It is all white money)," commented another.

Another social media user compared it to the act of begging and shamed the person for doing so. "What an excellent way of begging, not a speck of decency, he might be thinking it looks cool but rather disciplined people might think the other way...these people can never change," they wrote.

A social media user, whose relationship with the man is unclear, pointed that it was a joke by bride's uncle and the people seen transferring money are family members.

NDTV couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.