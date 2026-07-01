RRB Group D Result 2026 Declared For 32,438 Posts: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

RRB Group D Result 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 for recruitment to 32,438 Level-1 posts under CEN 08/2024. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted between November 27, 2025, and February 10, 2026, can now check their results and download scorecards through the respective regional RRB websites.

Along with the results, RRBs have also released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates can access their percentile scores and normalized marks by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

Direct Link: RRB Group D Result 2026

RRB Group D Result 2026: How To Download Scorecards?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

Click on the "RRB Group D Result 2026" or scorecard link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard link will remain active till July 16, 2026, at 11:55 PM.

RRB Group D PET 2026: What Candidates Should Know?

Candidates shortlisted in the CBT have been provisionally selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET schedule, document verification, medical examination and final panel publication will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective zonal railways. Detailed schedules will be released separately on the official RRC websites.

Shortlisted candidates will also receive SMS and email notifications on their registered contact details regarding PET e-call letters.

PwBD, Ex-Servicemen Candidates Exempted From PET

The RRB has clarified that candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Servicemen (ExSM), and Course Completed Act Apprentice (CCAA) categories are exempted from appearing in the PET. Separate lists of shortlisted candidates from these categories will be published by the concerned RRCs.