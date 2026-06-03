RRB Group D Result 2026: Ministry Of Railways Shares Expected Release Date

RRB Group D Result: The Ministry of Railways has issued an update regarding the delay in the release of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D results. The ministry said that a case related to the weightage of Act Apprentice marks in the final merit list is currently pending before the Telangana High Court.

The Railway Ministry added that the results are expected to be announced shortly, tentatively in June 2026, after the court delivers its verdict.

"The Group D result is awaiting the outcome of a case before the Telangana High Court regarding the weightage of Act Apprentice marks in the final merit list. The judgment is expected shortly. Based on the Court's decision, further result will be published. (Tentatively June, 2026)," the Ministry of Railways said in a post on X.

Minimum Marks Required To Qualify

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks to qualify. For candidates from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the minimum qualifying marks are 30 per cent.

How To Download RRB Group D Result?

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Group D Result.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Exam Details

The CBT exam was conducted for 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The test covers multiple subjects to assess a candidate's suitability for the post. These subjects include Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.