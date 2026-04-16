Railway Group D Result 2026 Likely Anytime: Steps To Check PDF And Download Scorecard

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected release the results for the RRB Group D Level 1 2026 soon. Once released, candidates can download the PDF without any login credentials and check their qualification.

The individual scorecards will also be shared after the result announcement. These scorecards will include details such as marks received, qualifying status, and other important information.

Along with the results, the Railway Recruitment Board will also release category-wise cut-off scores. The Group D Level 1 exam was held from November 27 to February 10 across various centres.

How to Download RRB Group D 2026 Result (PDF)

1. Visit the Official Website

Go to the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in

2. Find the Result Link

On the homepage, click on the link titled "RRB Group D 2026 Result"

3. View the Result PDF

The result will open on the screen in PDF format

4. Search Your Roll Number

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to quickly find your result

5. Download and Save

Download the PDF and save it for future reference

Once the official site is operational, candidates can download the result in PDF format by following a few simple steps.