RRB Group D Exam 2025: Check Tentative Dates, Paper Pattern, Selection Process

RRB Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Group D positions. As per the official notification, the exams are expected to be conducted from November 17 to December 2025.

Group D recruitment includes positions such as Track Maintainer Grade-4, Assistant Pointsman, and technical roles in departments like Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.

Key Dates For RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

Examination Period (Tentative): November 17 - December 2025

Exam City Slips: To be released 10 days before the exam

Admit Cards (e-call letters): Available one week before the exam; candidates can verify exam city and date online.

The official notification highlights that candidates will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric verification at exam centres. Applicants must carry their Aadhaar card or e-verified Aadhaar for entry. Those who have not updated their Aadhaar details can be verified through UIDAI systems linked during the application process.

Exam Pattern And Selection Process:

Candidates clearing the CBT will advance to the next stage of selection. The CBT consists of 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. The exam follows a negative marking scheme, with one mark awarded per correct answer and 1/3 mark deducted for each wrong answer.

The RRB Group D exam will evaluates candidates' abilities in:

Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Science

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Applicants are advised to carry their admit cards and a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Exam centres will be alloted based on candidate preferences, and no changes will be allowed after allocation.

Earlier, RRB reported that over 1.08 crore candidates applied for Group D positions under CEN 08/2024. The Mumbai region recorded the highest number of applications, with 15,59,100 (15.59 lakh) candidates. A total of 32,438 vacancies have been announced across different regions for these posts.