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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam 2021 To Be Re-Conducted On September 20, Edit Window Opens From May 16

RPSC SI Exam 2021: The commission clarified that all eligibility conditions, including age limit, reservation benefits, educational qualifications and other recruitment rules, will remain unchanged.

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RPSC SI Recruitment Exam 2021 To Be Re-Conducted On September 20, Edit Window Opens From May 16
RPSC SI Exam 2021 Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021 Exam: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced fresh dates for the re-conduct of the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021. According to the revised schedule released by the commission, the examination will now be held on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Only those candidates who had appeared in both papers of the previously conducted written examination will be eligible to appear for the re-exam. A total of 3,83,097 candidates are expected to take part in the recruitment test.

The commission clarified that all eligibility conditions, including age limit, reservation benefits, educational qualifications and other recruitment rules, will remain unchanged as per the original notification issued on February 3, 2021, and the corrigendum released on June 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, RPSC will open the application correction facility from May 16 to May 30, 2026. During this period, candidates will be allowed to update details such as registered mobile number, email ID and correspondence address.

Candidates who have changed their SSO ID will also be able to transfer their old application details to the new profile through the "Fetch Application Form" option, ensuring that previous records remain linked with the updated account.

The commission has also made completion of the One-Time Registration (OTR) and KYC-related process mandatory for all applicants. Even candidates who do not wish to make corrections must open their application form in edit mode once and provide consent for the use of their live photograph, signature and thumb impression.

After completing the process, candidates will have to submit the form using the OTP sent to their registered mobile number. RPSC stated that applications will not be considered successfully submitted without completing this verification process.

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