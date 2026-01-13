Advertisement

Republic Day Parade 2026: Who Are This Year's Chief Guests And Why It Matters

Republic Day Parades 2026: Every year, India invites foreign leaders to attend the Republic Day celebrations, and their presence often draws global attention.

The participation of chief guests plays a key role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

Republic Day Parades 2026:  The presence of a chief guest at India's Republic Day Parade has always been a matter of keen interest, reflecting New Delhi's diplomatic priorities and its ties with partner nations. Every year, India invites foreign leaders to attend the Republic Day celebrations, and their presence often draws global attention.

On Republic Day, India showcases its military strength and preparedness through a grand parade featuring marching contingents, armoured vehicles, missile systems, fighter jets, and aerial displays. The event highlights the country's defence capabilities and its readiness to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat.

The participation of chief guests also plays a key role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations. It signals mutual respect, recognition of India's growing global stature, and acceptance of its strategic importance on the world stage.

EU Leaders To Be Chief Guests At Republic Day 2026

The 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be witnessed by two senior European Union leaders - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. They will attend the celebrations as chief guests.

This marks the first time that the European Union's top leadership has been invited together as chief guests at India's Republic Day Parade. The invitation reflects the deepening partnership between India and the EU, even as discussions on a Free Trade Agreement continue.

Who Are Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa?

  • Ursula von der Leyen serves as the President of the European Commission and is responsible for the EU's policy direction and executive functions.
  • António Costa, as President of the European Council, chairs EU summits and represents the bloc at the international level.

Their joint presence underscores India's view of the European Union as a single, strategic partner.

Significance Of Republic Day Celebrations

India, an independent, sovereign, and democratic nation, adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950. Since then, the country has marked Republic Day every year with a grand ceremonial parade. Traditionally, the Government of India invites a foreign leader to attend the celebrations as chief guest.

The first four Republic Day parades were organised at different venues , the Red Fort, Ramlila Grounds, Irwin Stadium, and Kingsway, between 1950 and 1954. In 1955, Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) became the permanent venue.

On India's first Republic Day in 1950, Indonesian President Sukarno was invited as the inaugural chief guest. The United Kingdom and France have each had their representatives attend the parade five times.

List of Chief Guests At Republic Day Parade (1950-2026)

YearChief Guest Name(s)Country(ies)
1950President SukarnoIndonesia 
1951King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram ShahNepal 
1952No invitation— 
1953No invitation— 
1954King Jigme Dorji WangchuckBhutan 
1955Governor-General Malik Ghulam MuhammadPakistan 
1956R A Butler; Kotaro TanakaUnited Kingdom; Japan 
1957Marshal Georgy ZhukovSoviet Union 
1958Marshal Ye JianyingChina 
1959Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip)United Kingdom 
1960President Kliment VoroshilovUSSR 
1961Queen Elizabeth IIUSSR 
1962Prime Minister Viggo KampmannDenmark 
1963King Norodom SihanoukCambodia
1964Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis MountbattenUnited Kingdom 
1965Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul HamidPakistan 
1966No invitation— 
1967King Mohammed Zahir ShahAfghanistan 
1968Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin; President Josip Broz TitoUSSR; SFR Yugoslavia 
1969Prime Minister Todor ZhivkovBulgaria
1970King BaudouinBelgium 
1971President Julius NyerereTanzania 
1972Prime Minister Seewoosagur RamgoolamMauritius 
1973President Mobutu Sese SekoZaire 
1974President Josip Broz Tito; Prime Minister Sirimavo BandaranaikeSFR Yugoslavia; Sri Lanka 
1975President Kenneth KaundaZambia 
1976Prime Minister Jacques ChiracFrance 
1977First Secretary Edward GierekPoland 
1978President Patrick HilleryIreland 
1979Prime Minister Malcolm FraserAustralia 
1980President Valéry Giscard d'EstaingFrance 
1981President José López PortilloMexico 
1982King Juan Carlos ISpain 
1983President Shehu ShagariNigeria 
1984King Jigme Singye WangchuckBhutan 
1985President Raúl AlfonsínArgentina 
1986Prime Minister Andreas PapandreouGreece 
1987President Alan GarcíaPeru 
1988President Junius JayewardeneSri Lanka 
1989General Secretary Nguyen Van LinhVietnam
1990Prime Minister Anerood JugnauthMauritius 
1991President Maumoon Abdul GayoomMaldives 
1992President Mário SoaresPortugal 
1993Prime Minister John MajorUnited Kingdom 
1994Prime Minister Goh Chok TongSingapore 
1995President Nelson MandelaSouth Africa 
1996President Fernando Henrique CardosoBrazil 
1997Prime Minister Basdeo PandayTrinidad and Tobago 
1998President Jacques ChiracFrance 
1999King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah DevNepal 
2000President Olusegun ObasanjoNigeria 
2001President Abdelaziz BouteflikaAlgeria 
2002President Cassam UteemMauritius 
2003President Mohammed KhatamiIran 
2004President Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaBrazil 
2005King Jigme Singye WangchuckBhutan 
2006King Abdullah bin AbdulazizSaudi Arabia 
2007President Vladimir PutinRussia
2008President Nicolas SarkozyFrance 
2009President Nursultan NazarbayevKazakhstan 
2010President Lee Myung‑bakSouth Korea 
2011President Susilo Bambang YudhoyonoIndonesia 
2012Prime Minister Yingluck ShinawatraThailand 
2013King Jigme Khesar Namgyel WangchuckBhutan 
2014Prime Minister Shinzo AbeJapan 
2015President Barack ObamaUnited States 
2016President François HollandeFrance 
2017Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin ZayedUnited Arab Emirates 
2018Leaders from 10 ASEAN countries (Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Joko Widodo)ASEAN nations 
2019President Cyril RamaphosaSouth Africa 
2020President Jair BolsonaroBrazil 
2021Prime Minister Boris Johnson (visit cancelled due to Covid)United Kingdom 
2022No chief guest (Covid restrictions)— 
2023President Abdel Fattah el‑SisiEgypt 
2024President Emmanuel MacronFrance 
2025President Prabowo SubiantoIndonesia 
2026Ursula von der Leyen; António CostaEuropean Union
