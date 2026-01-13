Republic Day Parade 2026: Who Are This Year's Chief Guests And Why It Matters

Republic Day Parades 2026: The presence of a chief guest at India's Republic Day Parade has always been a matter of keen interest, reflecting New Delhi's diplomatic priorities and its ties with partner nations. Every year, India invites foreign leaders to attend the Republic Day celebrations, and their presence often draws global attention.
On Republic Day, India showcases its military strength and preparedness through a grand parade featuring marching contingents, armoured vehicles, missile systems, fighter jets, and aerial displays. The event highlights the country's defence capabilities and its readiness to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat.
The participation of chief guests also plays a key role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations. It signals mutual respect, recognition of India's growing global stature, and acceptance of its strategic importance on the world stage.
EU Leaders To Be Chief Guests At Republic Day 2026
The 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be witnessed by two senior European Union leaders - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. They will attend the celebrations as chief guests.
This marks the first time that the European Union's top leadership has been invited together as chief guests at India's Republic Day Parade. The invitation reflects the deepening partnership between India and the EU, even as discussions on a Free Trade Agreement continue.
Who Are Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa?
- Ursula von der Leyen serves as the President of the European Commission and is responsible for the EU's policy direction and executive functions.
- António Costa, as President of the European Council, chairs EU summits and represents the bloc at the international level.
Their joint presence underscores India's view of the European Union as a single, strategic partner.
Significance Of Republic Day Celebrations
India, an independent, sovereign, and democratic nation, adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950. Since then, the country has marked Republic Day every year with a grand ceremonial parade. Traditionally, the Government of India invites a foreign leader to attend the celebrations as chief guest.
The first four Republic Day parades were organised at different venues , the Red Fort, Ramlila Grounds, Irwin Stadium, and Kingsway, between 1950 and 1954. In 1955, Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) became the permanent venue.
On India's first Republic Day in 1950, Indonesian President Sukarno was invited as the inaugural chief guest. The United Kingdom and France have each had their representatives attend the parade five times.
List of Chief Guests At Republic Day Parade (1950-2026)
|Year
|Chief Guest Name(s)
|Country(ies)
|1950
|President Sukarno
|Indonesia
|1951
|King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah
|Nepal
|1952
|No invitation
|—
|1953
|No invitation
|—
|1954
|King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|1955
|Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad
|Pakistan
|1956
|R A Butler; Kotaro Tanaka
|United Kingdom; Japan
|1957
|Marshal Georgy Zhukov
|Soviet Union
|1958
|Marshal Ye Jianying
|China
|1959
|Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip)
|United Kingdom
|1960
|President Kliment Voroshilov
|USSR
|1961
|Queen Elizabeth II
|USSR
|1962
|Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann
|Denmark
|1963
|King Norodom Sihanouk
|Cambodia
|1964
|Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten
|United Kingdom
|1965
|Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid
|Pakistan
|1966
|No invitation
|—
|1967
|King Mohammed Zahir Shah
|Afghanistan
|1968
|Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin; President Josip Broz Tito
|USSR; SFR Yugoslavia
|1969
|Prime Minister Todor Zhivkov
|Bulgaria
|1970
|King Baudouin
|Belgium
|1971
|President Julius Nyerere
|Tanzania
|1972
|Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam
|Mauritius
|1973
|President Mobutu Sese Seko
|Zaire
|1974
|President Josip Broz Tito; Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike
|SFR Yugoslavia; Sri Lanka
|1975
|President Kenneth Kaunda
|Zambia
|1976
|Prime Minister Jacques Chirac
|France
|1977
|First Secretary Edward Gierek
|Poland
|1978
|President Patrick Hillery
|Ireland
|1979
|Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser
|Australia
|1980
|President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing
|France
|1981
|President José López Portillo
|Mexico
|1982
|King Juan Carlos I
|Spain
|1983
|President Shehu Shagari
|Nigeria
|1984
|King Jigme Singye Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|1985
|President Raúl Alfonsín
|Argentina
|1986
|Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou
|Greece
|1987
|President Alan García
|Peru
|1988
|President Junius Jayewardene
|Sri Lanka
|1989
|General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh
|Vietnam
|1990
|Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth
|Mauritius
|1991
|President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom
|Maldives
|1992
|President Mário Soares
|Portugal
|1993
|Prime Minister John Major
|United Kingdom
|1994
|Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong
|Singapore
|1995
|President Nelson Mandela
|South Africa
|1996
|President Fernando Henrique Cardoso
|Brazil
|1997
|Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1998
|President Jacques Chirac
|France
|1999
|King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev
|Nepal
|2000
|President Olusegun Obasanjo
|Nigeria
|2001
|President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
|Algeria
|2002
|President Cassam Uteem
|Mauritius
|2003
|President Mohammed Khatami
|Iran
|2004
|President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
|Brazil
|2005
|King Jigme Singye Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|2006
|King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz
|Saudi Arabia
|2007
|President Vladimir Putin
|Russia
|2008
|President Nicolas Sarkozy
|France
|2009
|President Nursultan Nazarbayev
|Kazakhstan
|2010
|President Lee Myung‑bak
|South Korea
|2011
|President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
|Indonesia
|2012
|Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
|Thailand
|2013
|King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|2014
|Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
|Japan
|2015
|President Barack Obama
|United States
|2016
|President François Hollande
|France
|2017
|Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
|United Arab Emirates
|2018
|Leaders from 10 ASEAN countries (Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Joko Widodo)
|ASEAN nations
|2019
|President Cyril Ramaphosa
|South Africa
|2020
|President Jair Bolsonaro
|Brazil
|2021
|Prime Minister Boris Johnson (visit cancelled due to Covid)
|United Kingdom
|2022
|No chief guest (Covid restrictions)
|—
|2023
|President Abdel Fattah el‑Sisi
|Egypt
|2024
|President Emmanuel Macron
|France
|2025
|President Prabowo Subianto
|Indonesia
|2026
|Ursula von der Leyen; António Costa
|European Union