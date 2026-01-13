Republic Day Parade 2026: Who Are This Year's Chief Guests And Why It Matters

Republic Day Parade 2026: The presence of a chief guest at India's Republic Day Parade has always been a matter of keen interest, reflecting New Delhi's diplomatic priorities and its ties with partner nations. Every year, India invites foreign leaders to attend the Republic Day celebrations, and their presence often draws global attention.

On Republic Day, India showcases its military strength and preparedness through a grand parade featuring marching contingents, armoured vehicles, missile systems, fighter jets, and aerial displays. The event highlights the country's defence capabilities and its readiness to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat.

The participation of chief guests also plays a key role in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations. It signals mutual respect, recognition of India's growing global stature, and acceptance of its strategic importance on the world stage.

EU Leaders To Be Chief Guests At Republic Day 2026

The 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, will be witnessed by two senior European Union leaders - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. They will attend the celebrations as chief guests.

This marks the first time that the European Union's top leadership has been invited together as chief guests at India's Republic Day Parade. The invitation reflects the deepening partnership between India and the EU, even as discussions on a Free Trade Agreement continue.

Who Are Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa?

Ursula von der Leyen serves as the President of the European Commission and is responsible for the EU's policy direction and executive functions.

António Costa, as President of the European Council, chairs EU summits and represents the bloc at the international level.

Their joint presence underscores India's view of the European Union as a single, strategic partner.

Significance Of Republic Day Celebrations

India, an independent, sovereign, and democratic nation, adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950. Since then, the country has marked Republic Day every year with a grand ceremonial parade. Traditionally, the Government of India invites a foreign leader to attend the celebrations as chief guest.

The first four Republic Day parades were organised at different venues , the Red Fort, Ramlila Grounds, Irwin Stadium, and Kingsway, between 1950 and 1954. In 1955, Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) became the permanent venue.

On India's first Republic Day in 1950, Indonesian President Sukarno was invited as the inaugural chief guest. The United Kingdom and France have each had their representatives attend the parade five times.