RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: When And Where To Check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 in the last week of May. Currently, the board is busy with the answer sheet evaluation process, following which the result announcement date will be rolled out. The Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer through a press conference. After this, students can also access the RBSE 10th result 2023 link online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will also be able to check their RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2023? Follow the steps:

Step 1: Open the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2023 website, or simply click on the link: rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: It will take you to the website's homepage. Look for the RBSE Ajmer board Secondary 10th result 2023 link.

Step 3: The Rajasthan Ajmer board 10th result 2023 window will open. Now, enter the student's roll number followed by a captcha code.

Step 4: Now, press the "Submit" button. The class 10th result RBSE 2023 of the student will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

Students must note that the RBSE 10th result will be rolled out in the form of a provisional marksheet. In case the student wants the original RBSE class 10 marksheet, they will have to contact their respective school authorities. They must preserve the provisional marksheet for immediate reference.

RBSE class 10 2023 exams were held from March 16 to April 13. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations this year. Students are expected to score a minimum of 33% marks to qualify the RBSE 10th exams. Last year, the average pass percentage of RBSE Class 10 Result, which was declared on July 13, was recorded at 82.89%.