Rashtriya Military School Releases Admit Cards For CET 2025 For Class 6 And Class 9 Admissions

The Rashtriya Military School (RMS) has released the hall tickets for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 for admission to Classes 6 and 9. The examination for the 2026-27 session is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025. Students can access their admit cards by visiting nielit.gov.in.

Students can find the examination centre, timings and important instructions on the admit card. To avoid any last-minute issues, RMS has already issued the allotment of examination centres.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website: nielit.gov.in

Enter your login credentials

Fill in the CAPTCHA

Access the admit card and download it for future use and entry into the examination hall

According to RMS, a printed hard copy of the admit card is compulsory for entry at the examination centre, along with a valid photo identification proof such as an Aadhaar card. Check the entry timings mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute discrepancies.

The CET is a pen-and-paper (offline), OMR-based written test consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It is fully automated for evaluation. There are separate papers for Class VI and Class IX.

If you find any error on the admit card, contact the RMS helpline numbers immediately to avoid last-minute disqualification.