Indira Gandhi National Open University Opens Re-Registration For January 2026 Session

- IGNOU started re-registration for January 2026 session from December 1 to January 15, 2026
- Process is mandatory for all current students in online and distance learning programs
- Students must update details, select courses, and pay fees via ignou.ac.in portal
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the re-registration process for its January 2026 academic session from today (December 1). Students can complete the process on its official website, ignou.ac.in, before January 15, 2026. The process is open for students enrolled in all online and distance learning programmes.
The university has launched its online system, allowing students to update their personal information, select courses, and pay the required fees. This is mandatory for all existing students who wish to continue their studies. IGNOU advises caution when selecting courses, as changes made later may delay the academic schedule.
IGNOU further has advised students to avoid submitting forms on the last day to avoid technical issues due to heavy portal traffic. After completing the form, it is important to save the confirmation page and payment receipt.
Students are advised to make payments securely through debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI. If there is a delay in payment, they should wait before retrying. In case of double payment, the excess amount will be automatically refunded.
International Division students can also apply using the online payment options available for their region and must follow the same process as for domestic students.
How to Re-Register
Students can complete their re-registration process through IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in. The portal for direct form submission is ignou.samarth.edu.in.
The re-registration process consists of five main steps:
- Go to the IGNOU website and open the re-registration link in the "Register Online" section.
- Read all the instructions on the portal carefully.
- Login and fill in the selected course with your personal information.
- Upload the required documents and make the payment online.
- After verifying all the information, submit the form and download the confirmation page and payment receipt.