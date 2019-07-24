Rajasthani Language Introduced In State's Open School System Too: Minister

Students enrolled with Rajasthan's open schools will be able to give examination in Rajasthani language

Students enrolled with Rajasthan's open schools will be able to give examination in Rajasthani language as well as it has been included as a subject, state's School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Wednesday. The Rajasthani language till now was not a subject in the state's open schools, but the government has included it as a subject now, Dotasara told a workshop here.

"Students can now give the examination in Rajasthani language as well," he added. The minister said the state government will also prepare a draft report to provide maximum benefits to students enrolled in the state's open schools. Vouching for the government's "efforts" to provide education and ensure a bright future to every child in the state, the minister said the government will also strengthen the state's open school centres.

He said the government is also committed to ensure that there is no politicisation of the education in the state.

There, however, appeared to be no clarity over what is "Rajasthani language", as referred to by the minister.

Rajasthani language refers to a group of dialects, all with Devanagri script, spoken in various part of the state. The various dialects include Marwari, spoken Marwar region of western Rajasthan, Malvi, spoken in Malwa region, Dhundhari, spoken in Dhundhar or Jaipur region.

The other languages are Harauti, Mewari, Ahirwati, Shekhawati, Wagdi and few more.

On which of these dialect exactly would be included in school curriculum, Rajasthan Open School Education Secretary Ram Chandra Bagadia told PTI that "the common features of various dialect" would be part of the open school curriculum and be taught in schools.

The exact form of the Rajasthani language will also undergo evolution along with its study in schools being taken up from present academic session starting July 2019.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.