Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam 2025 Results Expected This Month

RBSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release Class 12 results in May. Students can check their results on the official RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in - once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the RBSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

The Class 12 exams started on March 6 and will conclude on April 7, 2025.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025."

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Last year, RBSE announced the Class 12 results on May 20. The Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73% and the Arts stream at 96.88%. In the Science stream, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.90%, compared to 97.08% for boys. Shahpura district emerged as the top-performing district, recording a pass percentage of 99.35%. Out of 2,58,071 students who appeared for the exam, 2,52,205 passed.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.