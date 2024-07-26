Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Timetable Released, Check Details

RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024: Steps To Check Exam Schedule
- Go to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads 'Supple exam timetable 2024' on the homepage
- Check the full schedule and save it
- Take a printout for future reference
Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 12
This year, a total of 8,66,270 students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 exams.
The Commerce stream registered the highest pass percentage of 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73%, and the Arts stream at 96.88%.
In the Science stream, girls outperform boys with a pass percentage of 98.90% compared to 97.08% for boys.
In the Arts stream, 2,72,059 boys and 2,97,516 girls took the exam. The pass percentage for boys stands at 95.80%, while for girls it is 97.86%.
Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 10
The overall pass percentage has been recorded as 93.04% this year.
Girls performed better than boys in the exams. The pass percentage of girls was recorded as 93.46%, while that of boys was recorded as 92.64%.
Around 5,45,653 students secured the first division in the exam, while 3,49,873 got the second division. Nearly 71,422 students passed with the third division.