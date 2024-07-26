Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Timetable Released, Check Details

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination timetable for 2024. Students can check the complete exam schedule by visiting the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams will start on August 12, from 8.30am to 11.45am, and will end on August 14, 2024.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024: Steps To Check Exam Schedule

Go to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that reads 'Supple exam timetable 2024' on the homepage

Check the full schedule and save it

Take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 12

This year, a total of 8,66,270 students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 exams.

The Commerce stream registered the highest pass percentage of 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73%, and the Arts stream at 96.88%.

In the Science stream, girls outperform boys with a pass percentage of 98.90% compared to 97.08% for boys.

In the Arts stream, 2,72,059 boys and 2,97,516 girls took the exam. The pass percentage for boys stands at 95.80%, while for girls it is 97.86%.

Rajasthan Board Results 2024: Class 10

The overall pass percentage has been recorded as 93.04% this year.

Girls performed better than boys in the exams. The pass percentage of girls was recorded as 93.46%, while that of boys was recorded as 92.64%.

Around 5,45,653 students secured the first division in the exam, while 3,49,873 got the second division. Nearly 71,422 students passed with the third division.