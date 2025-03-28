Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025: Check Expected Date, Key Details

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 Board exam in May. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website by using their login credentials. The results will be hosted on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students can also check their Class 10 results on NDTV's Education page once they are announced. To access their results, candidates will need to use the required credentials.



RBSE is conducting the board exam for Class 10 from March 6 to April 4, 2025. As per RBSE,



In order to pass the Class 10 exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. Students who score less than 33 per cent marks in one or two subjects will be allowed to improve their scores and appear for supplementary exams. Those scoring less than 33 per cent marks in more than two subjects will be declared fail and would be required to repeat the class. Also, students not satisfied with their marks will have the option to send their marks for scrutiny or marks verification.



In 2024, the passing percentage of students in RBSE Class 10 was 93.03 per cent. Around 92.64 percentage boys qualified the exam, while 93.46 per cent of girls passed the exam. Nidhi Jain had topped the exam by scoring 598 out of 600 or 99.67 per cent in Class 10.

Steps to check the result