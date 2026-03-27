Rajasthan Board 12th Exams 2026: Result Likely To Be Declared On March 31, Details Here

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 12 Result: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 result is expected to be released on March 31, as stated by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar during the Class 10 result announcement.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - or through the NDTV result checker.

The results will be announced during a press conference held at the board headquarters in Ajmer, led by the Education Minister along with other board officials.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026. The Class 10 results were declared on March 24.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV and head over to Rajasthan Class 12 result section.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Class 12 result, to be released from the board headquarters in Ajmer, is considered crucial for lakhs of students, as it helps determine the direction of their future studies.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply online for re-checking or re-evaluation within the prescribed window. Only theory papers are eligible; practical and internal assessment marks cannot be challenged.