Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: Check Expected Date, How To Download

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the NTPC CBT-1 UG Level result 2025 soon. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rrbcdg.gov.in. Examination was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025 to fill 3,445 vacancies.

The board has not announced any official date regarding result declaration. Candidates can expect the result to be released before the first week of October, 2025.

The RRB NTPC UG exam had a total of 100 multiple choice questions with 40 questions specified for General Awareness,30 questions for Mathematics and 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning. Exam was held for a total of 90 minutes and for every wrong answer 1/3 of the mark deduction was applicable.

RRB NTPC UG Result: Number of Vacancies Available

The number of vacancies available for different posts are as follows:

2,022 posts - Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

361 posts - Account Clerk-cum-Typist

990 - Junior Clerk cum Typist

72 posts - Trains Clerk

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website of the railway board - rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "NTPC Under Graduate Scorecard 2025" or "NTPC Under Graduate Result 2025" to check the scorecard and result respectively.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Click on "Login" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The board had released the answer key and response sheets for the examination on September 15, 2025 and objections against the answer key were allowed until September 20, 2025.