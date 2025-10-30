Railway NTPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 3,058 Clerk Posts; Apply Till November 27

The Indian Railways has started the application process for 3,058 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts under the clerk category. Interested candidates can apply till November 27, 2025.

This recruitment drive includes the highest number of vacancies for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (2,424 posts), followed by Accounts Clerk cum Typist (394), Junior Clerk cum Typist (163), and Train Clerk (77). Under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Prayagraj, 303 posts have been announced, including 293 for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, eight for Junior Clerk cum Typist, and two for Train Clerk.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) from a recognised board. For positions like Accounts Clerk, Junior Clerk, and Train Clerk, typing proficiency is mandatory, 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. The first stage will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) of 90 minutes, carrying 100 objective-type questions: 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Negative marking will apply.

Based on the merit of CBT-1, candidates up to 15 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for CBT-2, which will also last 90 minutes and include 120 questions (50 General Awareness, 35 Mathematics, and 35 Reasoning).

Candidates applying for Accounts Clerk and Junior Clerk posts will have to appear for a Typing Skill Test, which will be qualifying in nature and mandatory to pass, though its marks will not be added to the final merit list.