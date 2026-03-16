Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Provisional Answer Key Out, Download Link Here

PSTET 2026 Answer Key: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab has released the provisional answer key for both papers of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on March 15 can check and download the answer key from the official website pstet2025.org.

The answer key will help candidates calculate their estimated scores and also raise objections against any incorrect questions or answers.

How To Download the Answer Key?

Visit the official website pstet2025.org.

On the homepage, the Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for the respective subjects will be displayed.

Click on the respective subject link for the answer key.

The answer key will be downloaded.

Save it to calculate your estimated score.

PSTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Download Link

Raise Objections Against the Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from March 17 to March 19, 2026 ( 5 pm), through the candidate login facility available on the official website.

Candidates must ensure that the grievance and objections are submitted in the specified format along with the necessary documentary proof.

How To Raise Objections?

Visit the official website and go to the "Candidate Login" section.

Enter your registered mobile number and password.

Click on Login and raise objections against the provisional answer key.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is conducted for aspirants seeking teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across Punjab.