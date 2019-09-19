Punjab Class 11, 12 Schoolgirls To Get Mobile Phones

This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved modalities for distribution of smartphones among girl students of class XI and XII, to pave the way for implementation of the scheme from December. This decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here in Gurdaspur district. The vendor to implement the scheme would be selected through an open bidding process and the tender document would be floated by Punjab Information Technology Corporation Ltd, a government statement said.

The vendor would be on board within a period of about two months, and the first batch of phones is expected to be distributed in December.

Read: IIM Calcutta's Business Analytics Diploma Student Bags Rs. 1.72 Lakh Summer Internship

Giving details, an official spokesperson said in the first phase, the mobile phones would be distributed to girl students who do not own a smartphone and are studying in government schools in this fiscal.

Read: HRD Scheme For Better Learning Outcomes To Offer Discount Coupons

The phones would have various smart features such as touch screen, camera and applications to access social media.

Read: Bombay, Delhi, Madras IITs, Delhi University Among Top 200 Of QS World Graduate Employability Rankings

The state had announced its 'Mobile Phones to the Youth' scheme, in line with its poll promise, in its budget for 2017-18 and the due allocation of funds was made in the Budget for 2018-19.

Read also:

IIT Madras Hosts First ISRO - Space Technology Cell Confluence

British Council Launches 'Changing Moves Changing Minds' Programme In Mumbai

Selection, Promotion Must Be Based On 'Quality' Of Published Work Not 'Numbers': UGC

ISRO Chairman K Sivan To Attend IIT Bhubaneswar Convocation

Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Felicitated With Education Excellence Award 2019 In US

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.