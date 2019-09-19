Bombay, Delhi, Madras IITs, Delhi University Among Top 200 Of QS World Graduate Employability Rankings

Overall, three US universities secured top positions; MIT, Stanford University, and UCLA.

Finally there is some good news for premier Indian higher education institutes. After tanking at the Times World University Rankings, three IITs and Delhi University have made it to the top 200 in QS World Graduate Employability Rankings. This year QS World University Rankings: Graduate Employability included 758 institutions in their revaluation, comprising a 15% increase in the number of institutions on last year's edition.

Ranked in the 111-120 range, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is among the top 24% in the 2020 QS Graduate Employability Rankings with score 54-55.1/100.

Other Indian institutes which found their positions in top 200 include IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and Delhi University.

IIT Kharagpur, BITS Pilani, University of Mumbai, IISc Bangalore, IIT Kanpur and University of Calcutta have also been ranked (in 201-500 range) in this edition of QS World Graduate Employability Rankings.

Overall, three US universities secured top positions; MIT, Stanford University, and UCLA.

The Graduate Employability Rankings are designed to help students compare universities based on how employable its graduates are, according to the official ranking portal topuniversities.com.

"This is based on a multitude of factors, with five indicators used to compile these rankings; employer reputation, alumni outcomes, partnerships with employers, employer/student connections and graduate employment rate," it said.

QS World Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: Top 10

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

Stanford University, United States

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

The University of Sydney, Australia

Harvard University, United States

Tsinghua University, China

The University of Melbourne, Australia

University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.