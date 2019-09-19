ISRO Chairman K Sivan To Attend IIT Bhubaneswar Convocation

ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan is scheduled to attend event as Chief Guest.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, will hold its 8th convocation ceremony on September 21 and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr K Sivan is scheduled to attend event as Chief Guest. This is the first visit of Sivan to the Odisha capital after the launch of the Chadrayaan 2 mission to the moon.

"I am happy to inform that the 8th Annual Convocation will be held on Saturday, the 21st September, 2019 in the Community Centre, Argul Campus, IIT Bhubaneswar to confer the degrees. Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will grace the occasion as Chief Guest," Dr. P. R. Sahu, Dean of Academic Affairs, said in a notice.

The rehearsal for the convocation will be held on September 20 (Friday) in the Community Centre, Argul Campus, IIT Bhubaneswar.

"It is an occasion of great pride and pleasure for all of us to have the degree recipients among us during the Convocation. I once again extend a very hearty welcome to all of you and solicit your enthusiasm and co-operation to make this event a grand success," Dr Sahu said.

September 20 is the last date for registration to participate in the Convocation.

