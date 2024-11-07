IIT Bhubaneswar Collaborates With MOSart Labs To Launch Diploma In Semiconductor Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has collaborated with MOSart Labs to introduce a professional diploma programme in semiconductor technology and chip design for engineering graduates. The collaboration aims to equip students with in-demand skills in areas such as very large-scale integration (VLSI), semiconductor technology, analog and digital design, validation, test measurements, and more.

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday, formalising the initiative. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, emphasized the institute's commitment to advancing education through industry partnerships. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to bridge academic excellence with practical industry knowledge," he said.

The programme is designed for engineering graduates in electronics, communication, electrical, and computer science. It will also be open to professionals in the semiconductor industry. The course will be taught by industry leaders, IIT alumni, and IIT Bhubaneswar faculty.

The curriculum consists of three modules. The first, the Launchpad Module, introduces students to the integrated circuit lifecycle and VLSI industry. Following a qualifying exam, the Foundation Module provides a semester-long foundation in chip design and semiconductor technology. The final Specialisation Module offers advanced courses and a mini-project in a student's chosen specialisation, providing hands-on industry experience.

Krishna Kanth Avalur of MOSart Labs noted that this programme aligns with the government's push to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India, creating new opportunities for VLSI engineers across the country.