Advertisement

IIT Bhubaneswar Collaborates With MOSart Labs To Launch Diploma In Semiconductor Technology

The programme is designed for engineering graduates in electronics, communication, electrical, and computer science.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Bhubaneswar Collaborates With MOSart Labs To Launch Diploma In Semiconductor Technology
The programme will also be open to professionals in the semiconductor industry.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has collaborated with MOSart Labs to introduce a professional diploma programme in semiconductor technology and chip design for engineering graduates. The collaboration aims to equip students with in-demand skills in areas such as very large-scale integration (VLSI), semiconductor technology, analog and digital design, validation, test measurements, and more.

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday, formalising the initiative. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, emphasized the institute's commitment to advancing education through industry partnerships. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to bridge academic excellence with practical industry knowledge," he said.

The programme is designed for engineering graduates in electronics, communication, electrical, and computer science. It will also be open to professionals in the semiconductor industry. The course will be taught by industry leaders, IIT alumni, and IIT Bhubaneswar faculty.

The curriculum consists of three modules. The first, the Launchpad Module, introduces students to the integrated circuit lifecycle and VLSI industry. Following a qualifying exam, the Foundation Module provides a semester-long foundation in chip design and semiconductor technology. The final Specialisation Module offers advanced courses and a mini-project in a student's chosen specialisation, providing hands-on industry experience.

Krishna Kanth Avalur of MOSart Labs noted that this programme aligns with the government's push to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India, creating new opportunities for VLSI engineers across the country.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Bhubaneswar, Diploma In Semiconductor Technology, Diploma In Semiconductor
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com