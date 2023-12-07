IIT Bhubaneswar Invites Applications For Faculty Positions, Salary Rs 2.93 Lakh

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar has invited applications from qualified Indian nationals including Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor (Grade-I/II), Associate Professor and Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to fill the applications for the post.

Candidates applying for the post should have a minimum of PhD degree with first class or equivalent in the preceding degree in appropriate branch. Those with consistent good academic record such as university level toppers at Bachelors and Masters level are encouraged to apply.

For the post of professor, candidates will further require a minimum of 10 years experience in teaching/research/industrial/professional experience. At least four years of this experience should be at the level of Associate Professor at IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such Indian or foreign institutions of comparable standards. The salary for this role will be Rs 2,93,301.

Those applying for the post of Associate Professor, should have at least six years of experience in teaching/research/industrial/professional after their PhD. Three years of this experience should be at the level of Assistant Professor in IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such Indian or foreign institutions of comparable standards. For the post of Associate Professor the salary is Rs 2,57,974.

Eligible candidates with at least three years experience in teaching/research/industrial/professional arena after their PhD preferably in IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such Indian or foreign institutions may be considered for the position of Assistant Professor Grade-I. The salary for this post is Rs 2,42,974.

For the post of Assistant Professor, the candidates should not be more than 35 years of age.

Since this is a rolling advertisement, the applications for the role can be submitted throughout the year. These applications will be processed periodically.