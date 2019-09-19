British Council Launches 'Changing Moves Changing Minds' Programme In Mumbai

The launch event was organised at BMC English High School, Worli.

British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, has announced the launch of its international gender-education programme - Changing Moves Changing Minds- in Mumbai in 1187 municipal corporation run schools.

Through the Changing Moves Changing Minds programme, British Council aims to enrich children's lives through integrated dance and sports lessons that encourage girls and boys to play together.

Terence Lewis, renowned contemporary dance choreographer, is the brand ambassador for the programme.

The programme, which will begin in October, is designed for children in the age group of 10-12 years from Std V, VI and VII and aims to reach more than one lakh students in Mumbai through 120 master trainers and 2374 teachers.

Shivsena leader Aditya Thackeray attended the launch event, along with Praveen Pardeshi IAS - Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Barbara Wickham Director, British Council India and Terence Lewis. Sanjay Kothari, Director Gem and Jewellery National Relief Foundation, a partner in the programme, was also present in the event.

While over 80 master trainers have been trained across Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore so far, the current programme is the largest programme of its kind in India so far with an aim to train over 120 master trainers in the city.

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities working with over 100 countries in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society.

