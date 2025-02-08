British Council Offers These Free Online Courses For Students And Teachers

The British Council, in collaboration with the UK-based platform FutureLearn, is offering some free online courses aimed at enhancing language skills, teaching methodologies, and workplace communication. Open for registration, these courses provide students and teachers with an opportunity to upskill and expand their knowledge.

Courses For Students And Teachers

Exploring English: Shakespeare

This six-week course delves into the life and works of William Shakespeare. It helps learners improve their English skills while exploring Shakespeare's literary contributions. Both students and teachers can enroll, with a weekly study requirement of two hours.

Courses For Students

English For Your Workplace

Designed for non-native English speakers at a pre-intermediate level (A2 CEFR), this four-week course helps students enhance their English proficiency for workplace communication and career development. Weekly study time is two hours.

Exploring English: Language And Culture

This four-week course introduces students to various aspects of British culture, including music, literature, and the countryside. Participants will also explore English as a global language while dedicating two hours per week to the course.

Courses For Teachers

Teaching For Success: The Classroom And The World

Targeted at English language teachers, this four-week course focuses on integrating technology and essential 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, communication, and creativity, into EFL classrooms. Teachers will engage in three hours of study per week.

Teaching For Success: Lessons And Teaching

This four-week course helps teachers refine lesson planning, resource management, and professional development strategies. It requires three hours of study per week.

Language Assessment In The Classroom

Aimed at secondary and high school language teachers, this four-week course provides insights into effective language assessment strategies. Teachers will explore different types of assessments and their applications, with a weekly commitment of three hours.



Interested participants can register for these free courses on the British Council's official website and start learning at their own pace.