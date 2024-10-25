Advertisement

Government Of Karnataka And British Council Ink Partnership To Equip Children With Life Skills

It aims to equip educators working with children aged 6 to 11 with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to deliver high-quality Physical Education and sport.

2 mins

The programme will cultivate a cohort of trainers who can support their peers.
New Delhi:

British Council in partnership with the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka have signed an agreement to pilot a programme aimed at supporting primary school teachers and coaches. The partnership will aim at enhancing learning outcomes of teachers in physical education and personal, social, health, and economic education. 

The initiative will be piloted with 70 Primary/Physical Education (PE) teachers in Karnataka. It aims to equip educators working with children aged 6 to 11 with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to deliver high-quality PE and sport. 

By raising awareness on the significant benefits of sports and physical education in enhancing educational outcomes, the programme will cultivate a cohort of trainers who can support their peers in delivering exceptional PE and sporting experiences. 

It helps teachers to create a supportive learning environment where children can take part in and enjoy more sport and physical activity, helping them gain the life skills they need to reach their goals. The programme, which has already been delivered in Delhi, Goa, and Odisha, will now be implemented in Karnataka.  

"This collaboration will empower our teachers with the skills and confidence needed to deliver engaging and high-quality sports education, enriching the learning experience for students across the state. By integrating physical activity into daily learning, we aim to not only improve teaching standards but also nurture well-rounded development, equipping young learners with essential life skills and a foundation for a healthy lifestyle," said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.
 


