IIT Madras Hosts First ISRO - Space Technology Cell Confluence

IIT Madras hosts the first ISRO - Space Technology Cell Confluence

IIT Madras recently concluded the first meeting of Space Technology Cells (STCs) established in premier research institutes in the country by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and the Department of Space, Government of India.



ISRO - IIT Madras Space Technology Cell Confluence 2019 was held at IIT Madras on September 16 and 17. The meeting was held with the aim to promote information sharing about research underway in various institutions, the salient findings, and to understand the utilisation of output by ISRO.

ISRO and the Department of Space, Government of India, has established and operated the Space Technology Cells for over three decades in IIT Madras as well as IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, to carry out focussed research in space-related technologies. More recently, Space Technology Cells were also created in IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.



Speaking about this programme, Dr. S. Ramakrishnan, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Distinguished Professor, ISRO highlighted the emerging ISRO missions and urged the involvement of academia in addressing the Research and Development requirements to achieve the missions.



The Presidential Address was delivered by Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, who said that the ISRO - Space Technology Cell at IIT Madras has carried out several projects, since 1985 at various centres of ISRO. He highlighted the importance of collaborative research and suggested mechanisms for the faculty to spend 3-4 weeks in ISRO centres to interact with the scientists and understand their need to make joint proposals.

During the two-day event, conveners of various STCs made presentations and shared their success stories. RESPOND Coordinators of the centres presented the relevance and absorption of various centres.

