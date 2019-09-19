IIM Calcutta's Business Analytics Diploma Student Bags Rs 1.72 Lakh Summer Internship

The highest monthly stipend was recorded at Rs 1,72,000.

The 4th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has successfully concluded its summer internship placement process with various organizations across industries participating with fervor for handpicking candidates suitable for both data-driven and business driven analyst roles, within half a day placing all 57 students. The highest monthly stipend was recorded at Rs 1,72,000.

PGDBA is a 2-year full-time residential program offered jointly by three premier Institutes of the country - IIM Calcutta, ISI Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur.

In line with prior trends, this year's internship remunerations witnessed substantial growth. The average monthly stipend rose to Rs 1,31,087, registering a growth of 15.4% as compared to last year, said a statement from the premier management institute.

The median monthly stipend surpassed last year's figure by 12.5% and reached Rs 1,25,000.

Top firms focusing on analytics turned out to be the most preferred recruiters.

The major recruiters included DE Shaw & Co, MasterCard, Amazon, PwC DIAC, Mondelez, McKinsey, Airtel and Play Games.

"The significance of IIM Calcutta's PGDBA Summer Internship 2019 is the presence of major recruiters in the Business Analytics domain, which essentially underlines our commitment to the industry in providing right candidates in the analytics domain," according to Prof Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives & External relations).

"Introducing this programme has been an innovative initiative of three internationally reputed institutions of higher education - IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur and ISI, which has delivered high impact learning for the participants," Prof Mishra added.

The program has consistently held its apex position in India, and is ranked 14th globally among full-time business analytics courses as stated in QS Rankings in 2019, the statement said.

"PGDBA has carved its own niche amongst aspirants and recruiters. It bolsters IIMC's position among top B-schools. We are pleased with the placement results because they vindicate our focus on academic excellence," said Prof Abhishek Goel, Faculty and Placement Convener of the PGDBA program from IIM Calcutta.

