IIM Calcutta To Roll Out Its 'Advanced Programme in Strategic Management' In September

The programme will be delivered through a mix of live online sessions and face-to-face campus sessions

IIM Calcutta is all set to roll out its Advanced Programme in Strategic Management (APSM) in September 2019. A six-month long programme by the Institute, APSM is aimed at enabling its students to think strategically, right from inception to implementation. The course helps in understanding the importance of strategy, a mode of thinking that leverages the power of individuals, institutions, firms and markets in a cohesive manner to improve the effectiveness of an organization, a statement from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta said.

The programme will be delivered through a mix of live online sessions and face-to-face campus sessions, said the statement.

"We aim to deliver some key learnings through this course such as understanding strategic landscapes of industries, including the interface with law and regulation, and institutional variation across nations," said Prof. Mritiunjoy Mohanty, Programme Director, Advanced Programme in Strategic Management, IIM Calcutta.

"Strategic planning and management are the need of the hour. They are the backbone of business and enterprises and require seamless implementation for successful results," he added.

"The direction and growth trajectory of an organization remains embedded in its long term vision which is created as a result of strategic thinking," said Prof. Biswatosh Saha, Programme Director, Advanced Programme in Strategic Management, IIM Calcutta.

He also said the current business contexts are defined by intense pressures of competition, integration across global markets, new concerns about sustainability and an intensification of resource conflicts around the world, technological changes including the use of information technology and massive institutional transitions/transformations.

"These both frame and challenge a firm's ambitions of growth requiring them to take risks as they navigate through change," he added.

The programme is aimed at managers in organizations who are currently in roles that require them to handle strategic issues, or managers who are looking to move into such roles.

Working professionals wishing to participate in the programme need to have a minimum experience of 7 years.

Registration details are available on the official website of IIM Calcutta.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.