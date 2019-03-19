PG Diploma Holders (BAP) Get Highest Domestic Placement Offer Of Rs 35 Lakh

The programme is ranked topmost in India and 14th globally.

The final placements for the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics Programme of IIM Calcutta, ISI and IIT Kharagpur for the 2017-2019 batch saw the 52 students receiving altogether 66 offers from 35 firms, with the average salary going up to Rs 24.40 lakh per annum, a press release issued by IIT Kharagpur said on Tuesday.

The programme, ranked topmost in India and 14th globally among full-time business analytics course by the QS Rankings, witnessed a record 11 per cent increase in domestic offers.

The highest domestic offer made was Rs 35 lakh per annum, the release said.

The overall average CTC has risen to Rs 25.05 lakh per annum from Rs 22.89 lakh per annum last year.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) made up for about a third of the total offers emerging as the biggest sector.

The major recruiters from the final placements include JP Morgan Chase, Adani Group, Viacom18, Myntra, Flipkart, United Airlines, Piramal Group. Two international offers were also received.

With an impressive conversion rate of 63.5 per cent, the pre-placement offers make up the majority of the offers made.

The major recruiters in the internship process included D.E Shaw & Co, ABInBev, Amazon, PwC, Barclays, Gartner, Johnson & Johnson and Master Card. The average monthly stipend of the internships bettered last year's number by 22.8 per cent reaching Rs 1,13,565 this year. The median monthly stipend rose by a remarkable 29.4 per cent to reach RS 1,11,100.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics is a two-year full-time residential program in Business Analytics and Data Science started jointly by three premier institutes of the country - IIM Calcutta, ISI, IIT Kharagpur.

