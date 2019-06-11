IIM Calcutta's MBAEx Graduate Gets Rs 1.25 Crore Job Offer

Some of the prominent recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, and Ford.

IIM Calcutta's MBAEx Class of 2019 has become the first cohort to achieve 100% placement for the academic year 2018-2019 among all the leading one-year MBA programs across the country, said a statement from the Institute. The recently graduated 12th batch recorded stellar performance in the placement season with the average salary rising by 10.3% to Rs 26.98 lakhs. The highest domestic salary offered climbed to Rs 1.25 crore, an increase of 40% over the previous batch.

The outgoing cohort of 60 students witnessed a whopping 104% increase in average salary relative to their pre-MBA compensation, said the statement.

Some of the prominent recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, EXL, Ford, Oyo, Swiggy, Sapient, and Zensar.

One year full-time MBA programs, like IIM Calcutta's MBAEx, provide a platform for experienced professionals to transition into mid and top management roles across various functions and industries.

IIM Calcutta's MBAEx program (previously known as PGPEX) continues to provide value for money year after year, the statement said.

"MBAEx process is very challenging, and it is in this program that job-person matching process is experienced in its truest sense," said Amit Dhiman, Chairperson - MBAEx, IIM Calcutta.

In a recently concluded survey by Times Higher Education (THE) and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), MBAEx is ranked 3rd among all global one-year MBA programs, owing to excellent student engagement and job outcome.

Prashant Sharma, an MBAEx alumnus, said, "After spending close to 9 years in diverse domains, I was looking to fast track my progression to top management. This course has been a transformative experience." Mr Sharma was talking about how jobs are not the only criteria for students to choose the MBAEx program.

Students join the program, aspiring to learn effective & ethical leadership, and to build cross-functional knowledge and skills that the industry needs. The course also allows students to switch industries, move from a technical role to a leadership role, IIM Calcutta said.

The admission process for the 14th batch of MBAEx has already begun in IIM Calcutta.

The first round of applications ends in September 2019, while the second round of applications will run till November 2019.

