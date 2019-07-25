IIM Calcutta Inks MoU With Two Foreign Universities

The MoU shall continue for five years said an official statement from IIM Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), each, with Carleton University, Canada and Montpellier Business School, France for fostering advancement in teaching, research, cultural understanding. The MoUs have been signed under the banner of IIM's Student Exchange Program. “Student exchange programme (STEP) is an integral part of IIM Calcutta's internationalization efforts. It is aimed at providing IIM Calcutta students an opportunity to have learning experience from international environment,” said Professor Prashant Mishra, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations.

In its association with the Carleton University, IIM Calcutta foresees various forms of academic partnerships like research collaboration and executive training.

With the French Business School at Montpellier, IIM Calcutta envisages organizing joint Executive Development Programs, joint research programs, joint conferences and workshops, and other academic exchanges that both institutions agree to. The co-operation aims at exchange of postgraduate and doctoral students, faculty members, and academic information and materials.

“STEP also helps students gain valuable knowledge in a diverse ecosystem and enables them to know about their peer group at the partner institute. This helps them sharpen their practical skills, equips them with the ability to work in culturally diverse teams and contributes largely to their personal and professional development,” added Professor Prashant Mishra.

