Selection, Promotion Must Be Based On 'Quality' Of Published Work Not 'Numbers': UGC

The Commission notified the new 'UGC-CARE Reference List of Quality Journals'.

University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator asked the stakeholders to ensure their decisions in the case of selections, promotions, credit-allotment and award of research degrees to be based on the quality of published work rather than just numbers. The Commission has also notified the new 'UGC-CARE Reference List of Quality Journals' (UGC-CARE List) which replaced old 'UGC Approved List of Journals' with effect from June 14, 2019 for academic purpose.

The Commission had earlier asked the academic community to avoid publication in predatory or dubious journals or participation in predatory conferences.

UGC's direction came after, according to the Commission, "it has been observed that unethical/deceptive practices in publishing are leading to an increased number of dubious/predatory journals worldwide".

“The old 'UGC Approved List of Journals' has been replaced with the new `UGC-CARE Reference List of Quality Journals' (UGC-CARE List) and with effect from 14th June, 2019 research publications only from the journals indexed in UGC-CARE List should be considered prospectively for any academic purpose,” a notice published by the UGC said.

“The Vice Chancellors, Selection Committees, Screening Committees, research supervisors and all/any expert(s) involved in academic/ performance evaluation and assessment are hereby advised to ensure that their decisions in the case of selections, promotions, credit-allotment, award of research degrees etc. must be based on the quality of published work rather than just numbers or a mere presence in peer reviewed or in old UGC Approved List of Journals which is available for reference on the UGC website,” the notice added.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.