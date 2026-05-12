Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: When and Where to Check Scores?

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the date for the declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary examinations in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their scores online on the official website.

The Punjab Board Class 12 result will be declared on May 13, 2026, as confirmed by PSEB Chairman Dr. Amarpal Singh The board is expected to activate the result link around 12 PM. Over 2.65 lakh students reportedly appeared for the exams this year.

Where To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026?

Students can check the Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 through the official PSEB website:

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official PSEB website

Click on the "PSEB Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter roll number and login credentials

Submit the details

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned on PSEB Class 12 Marksheet

The online scorecard will contain following important details:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Percentage and grades

Pass/fail status

How To Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Via SMS?

Apart from the online method, students can also receive their results through SMS.

SMS Format: PB12 Roll Number

Send it to: 5676750

The result will be sent to the registered mobile number through SMS service.

To support students during the result period, Punjab Board has also introduced a psychological guidance helpline for those facing stress or anxiety related to examination results.