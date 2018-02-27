Publishers' Body Welcomes Madras High Court Order Lifting Non-NCERT Book Ban

"The ruling, in addition to providing convenience to children and parents, will also enable them to choose books depending on their preference," it said.
Arguing that the sale of books, stationary and other items sold by the school be treated as "essential requirements", the court last week in a decision refused to put a ban on these activities.
In doing so, the court overturned the April 2017 injunction issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which asked affiliating schools not to indulge in "commercial" activities.
The court said availability of uniforms, non-NCERT reference books or even food items for sale only to the students of the school does not fall in the category of and cannot at all be considered as commercialisation.
Earlier in its circular, the board had asked the schools to "desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy text books, note books, stationary, uniforms, shoes, school bags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only" and directed them to operate as doing "community service" as per the board by-laws.
Comments
Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha, in December last year, told Parliament that CBSE has not directed students or schools to buy or prescribe NCERT books only.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)